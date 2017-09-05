Nintendo ready to take money from stupid people

Okay, maybe stupid is a bit much. But certainly under-educated people and over-eager fans. Memory cards! Woo!

Continuing this trend of announcements flying under the radar last weekend, Nintendo has gone and partnered with Western Digital Corporation (SanDisk) to create... officially licenced micro SD cards. You know, just like the micro SD card you likely already have in your Switch if you have one, as well as possibly your phone or laptop or numerous other devices.

The official cards will come in 64 and 128GB variants and distinguish themselves by, I dunno, having a picture or Mario or Link on the cardboard backing and a Switch logo on the card itself. Because that's what you really want: a tiny white logo that nobody will ever see anyway because it'll be inside the freaking console. At least the (also stupid) Switch-branded card from Hori uses a splash of read (said splash of red is also moot once actually using the fekking thing).

Pricing doesn't seem to have been announced yet, but odds are that they'll cost more than perfectly fine cards of equal speed and capacity that you should buy instead.