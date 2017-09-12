Nintendo Direct announced for September with new Super Mario Odyssey details

Everything you need to know about September’s Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo has announced it’ll be holding a brand-new Nintendo Direct on Wednesday 13 September at 11pm.

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will focus on upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family. As Nintendo has stated that this Nintendo Direct will last for 45 minutes, it’s almost certain that this Direct will focus on a whole host of new updates on upcoming games and, potentially, a handful of surprise announcements too.

Seeing as Nintendo doesn’t tend to go big at events like E3 or Gamescom, this Nintendo Direct could be where it unveils its lineup of 2018 titles for both Nintendo Switch and its 3DS range.

So far Nintendo has stated that we can expect more details of Super Mario: Odyssey ahead of its 27 October release. It’s also likely we’ll hear more about Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Fire Emblem Warriors, Lost Sphear, Skyrim and the final piece of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC. We could also see more of 2018’s unnamed Yoshi, Kirby and Fire Emblem games.

Rumours also suggest we could see the announcement of Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 coming to Nintendo Switch.

Upcoming major Nintendo 3DS game announcements seem rather scant, with Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon and Metroid: Samus Returns likely to feature.

Nintendo doesn’t tend to hold a Nintendo Direct all that often in September. Past September Directs also haven’t seen the announcement of new games. With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch, however, Nintendo could be changing up its announcement strategy. By looking to the year ahead in September instead of November, it could be hoping it can sustain sales of the Switch over the holiday period and into the new year.

We’ll update this piece with more information and the Nintendo Direct stream when it airs on 13 September, at 8am Australian time.