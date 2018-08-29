Next range of iPhones will be 'S' models

Apple planning three new models that will have internal changes but same designs as 2017's iPhone X.

Apple's next model of iPhone, set to be released in September, will have a similar design to last year's iPhone X, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is allegedly planning an 'S' year, where it updates the previous year's phone model rather than releasing wholly new designs.

The world's most valuable company is planning three new models and a wider range of prices, features, and sizes. However, like last year's iPhone X and the iPhone 6, there will not be much tampering with the design.

Apple generally follows a pattern: a year after a wholly new design is unveiled, it releases an "S" model. This is a designation that the company gives to phones that keep the design from the previous year but feature internal upgrades.

The three new ranges of iPhone will have a high-end option dubbed D33, which will have a 6.5-inch OLED display, making it the largest iPhone to date. There will be an updated version of the 5.8 inches iPhone X with faster processing speeds, this has been dubbed D32.

Notably, Apple is also allegedly planning a low-end device to replace the iPhone 8, codenamed N84. It will have the same design as the iPhone X, but will house a larger 6.1 inch LCD screen. Much like the iPhone 5c, the device will come in a range of colours, and rather than the stainless steel casing of the iPhone X, will have aluminium edges.

All three devices are predicted to have the gesture-based control system Apple introduced last year that replaced the home button. They will also feature Face ID, Apple's facial recognition system for unlocking the device.