Next Fallout will be an online-only survival game

No real single player this time around...

Bethesda confirmed during its E3 2018 press conference that Fallout 76 will be a departure for the long-running series, pivoting from single-player adventuring towards multiplayer action.

The studio stressed that its newest Fallout title could still be played solo, but that it’s designed to be experienced with a crew; working together to build settlements, fend off attackers and explore a vast wasteland.

The game is a prequel of sorts to previous Fallout titles, with your squad of vault-dwellers tasked with conquering the post-apocalyptic world West Virginia in 2102 – a space that’s said to be four times as big as the area of Fallout 4.

Whereas that game introduced settlement building within certain locations on the map, Fallout 76 will let you build anywhere, and move your creations wherever you want.

Perhaps than most intriguing part of all this is the ability to steal nuclear launch codes and decimate the encampments of other players. To do this, you’ll need to get keys that are scattered throughout the game’s world. You’ll need a whole collection of codes to launch the missile, meaning you may end up partnering with other human-controlled factions to share keys. And if you’re successful? You can rain nuclear fire down on other human players.

We’ve yet to see how this nuclear arms race will play out in the game, but it has the scope to add a whole new level of risk and reward to the Fallout formula. Do you focus on building up your ramshackle base, or do you set out to find the launch codes to destroy your neighbours? Ah, geopolitics.