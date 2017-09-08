New versions of Rockstar classic L.A. Noire coming to consoles and VR this year

Back to The City of Angels.

The wait for anything in the way of new Red Dead Redemption 2 information sadly goes on, but in the meantime, Rockstar has dropped the decidedly surprise (but extremely welcome) announcement that its 1940s detective thriller L.A. Noire is getting re-released for, well, pretty much everything. As well as graphically-enhanced, 4K-ready Xbox One X and PS4 Pro versions, the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch with all additional DLC, as well as gyroscopic, gesture-based controls; HD Rumble support; new camera angles, and contextual touchscreen controls.

But that’s not still not all. L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files takes seven self-contained case files from the 2011 original and rebuilds them for HTC Vive. That’s a lot of crime-solving. And the best news? The new versions are pencilled in for a November 14 release.