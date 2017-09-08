New Magic: The Gathering Arena PC game

And you can sign up the upcoming closed beta test now!

Wizards of the Coast is coming up with a whole new way to play its hit card game, Magic: The Gathering, with the just announced Magic: The Gathering Arena. It's a free-to-play, digital iteration of the collectable card game, built from the ground up to support for the full breadth of Magic gameplay, while also being a fantastic experience to watch, as well as play.

"We assembled some of the best game designers in the industry who are working to build a digital platform as flexible and expansive as Magic itself. But to make sure we really get it right, we need input from the Magic community, so fans should sign up for the Closed Beta and share your feedback with us," said Chris Cocks, president of Wizards of the Coast.

The game's release, and the closed beta, are still scheduled for the future, but you can at least sign up now.

Wizards is planning big things with Arena - no less than the full list of Standard sets at launch, and with an additional 1000 cards added each month. The game's Games Rules Engine uses machine learning to be able to read and integrate any new card. It'll be a slow process, Wizards admits, but the community will be along every step of the way.

Development and support will also continue for the current Magic Online game - Arena will exist beside that game, while Arena itself is more tied into live, in-store gameplay. Though that is still very much a work in progress.