New Humble Bundle contains Bioshock Infinite, others

A staff-pick bundle this time around. Apparently the staff member goes by the name of Scribble. Scribble is a crayon dog. We don't get it, either.

A new year, a new series of bundles. This one is pretty standard stuff, although we're not really sure how the staff pick thing works - likely with a lot of restrictions built around what deals can be cut, we imagine.

Bioshock Infinite is the obvious headliner here, but you won't get that at the one dollar tier - tempest is the highlight in that batch -, rather you'll have to up it to close to six US dollars, which will also net you Aragami and Beholder.

SHENZEN I/O is locked behind the premium twelve dollar tier. Not bad stuff, and certainly a better use of the fifteen bucks found in a Christmas card from an aunt and uncle than anything that was going back when I used to get such gifts. So, get clicking, maybe?