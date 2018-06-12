New E3 trailer shows Lara Croft looking more battle-ready than ever

The final chapter in the trilogy is looking like a fitting end.

A new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider has just been unveiled at the Xbox E3 press briefing, and it looks like it's going to be one thrilling end to an incredible trilogy.

"Experience Lara Croft's defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider," Square Enix wrote in a blog post. "In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be."

In the trailer, Lara struggles with an internal battle between good and evil, wavering on whether to take down Trinity or fix the mistakes that she's helped to create. It's arguably the best Shadow trailer we've seen to date.