New Astro A20 Wireless headset range coming soon!

And there'll be one for every gamer.

Ah, Astro - many may claim its headsets are overpriced and a touch over-featured, but there's no denying that they are, in fact gaming headsets.

Oddly, Astro is calling its new A20 Wireless range of headsets a 'companion' to its A10 range, which is more than little odd - after all, you're not going to be buying both, right? Well, I guess Astro would kind of like you to...

Regardless, the new A20s don't have a release date yet, but they will set you back $249.95. For that price you have a choice of two models compatible with the entire Xbox One range, and two with the PS4 range. Both are also compatible with PCs.

What do you get? 5.8GHz wireless connectivity, the Astro Command Center for fiddly tweaking of sound channels and mic levels, a flip-to-mute mic ("I've been flipping the bird at my microphone and it's still not muted!"),

There'll also be a customised Call of Duty: WWII version of the A20 Wireless headphones when that game releases, but they'll cost you twenty bucks more.