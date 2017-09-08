New AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive 17.9.1 drivers adds a mess of fixes

Radeon WattMan gets some updates, but still has some issues.

AMD's latest drivers are out, and they address a range of problems with the company's hardware and software. An especial focus is on the Radeon WattMan software.

Here's the full list of fixes:

After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2™.

Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.

Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.

Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.

Moonlight Blade™ may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.

Titanfall™ 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.

Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.

And, of course, more than a few issues remain...

On a limited number of systems Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

You can download the new drivers here.