Net Neutrality comes to an end on 11 June

The legislation change lifts a ban on companies prioritising apps and services.

Net Neutrality will come to an end on June 11th it has been decided, as the US's communications regulator's vote to overhaul the laws surrounding data throttling comes into force.

The FCC voted 3 to 2 to end net neutrality in December and the regulator thinks by changing the way the internet providers are regulated ISPs can focus on innovation and the development of new tech to support 5G infrastructure.

“On June 11, we will have a framework in place that encourages innovation and investment in our nation's networks so that all Americans, no matter where they live, can have access to better, cheaper, and faster Internet access and the jobs, opportunities, and platform for free expression that it provides,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

“And we will embrace a modern, forward-looking approach that will help the United States lead the world in 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity.”

Although the FCC voted to repeal the legislation last year, Pai had stalled officially announcing the FCC will end net neutrality as it waited for a report by the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) agency that sets out how ISPs must communicate how they manage their networks.

This was approved by the OMB on May 2nd and the FCC has given providers until June 11th to be compliant. The repeal has also now been published on the Federal Register, a public record of proposed laws, regulations and notices of changed legislation.

“For months, many politicians and special interests have tried to mislead the American people about the Restoring Internet Freedom Order,” Pai said. “Now everyone will be able to see the truth for themselves."

While the decision to repeal the act has provoked challenges from advocates of a free and open internet, Chairman Pai has also been embroiled in a number of scandals that threaten to undermine his position. Most notably an executive appointed to a government advisory panel, nominated by Pai himself, has been charged with defrauding investors out of $250 million.

Last year Pai announced the creation of a broadband deployment advisory council (BDAC), established to help the even delivery of broadband services across the US, however, following a series of resignations by its members it was claimed the council was only a vehicle for advancing the interests of telecommunications companies.

