NBN Watch: Let’s be honest, did you expect another reaction?

Inaction, floundering excuses and cover-ups with a government that has no shame

There seems to be a cycle that perpetuates in the media every single time some new “revelation” (read: something the tech press has known for years) comes out about the NBN, whether from the government or the parliament or some committee. Incredulous reporting across TV and newspapers for a day, the standard “Everything is fine, we standby our policy” from the government, and tacit approval from NBN Co of whatever the government says. It’s getting a bit silly now.

The Joint Standing Committee on the NBN released a report that basically said the same thing most NBN committees say – the rollout is fraught with problems, FTTN is terrible, and the government should focus on fibre. The majority opinion (Labor, Greens, Indies) is for, and the minority opinion (Liberals) is against. The report went to the government who immediately denounced it as flawed and claimed that, as usual, everything is fine and we’re rolling it out for 2020. Only this time, they sort of made it official, rather than through a vague spokesman response, which again, isn’t news.

Then there was the breathless coverage that, shock horror, most FTTN users weren’t going to get max speeds, which is something we and many other outlets have been saying for years – way back when it mattered, during elections and the Rudd/Gillard years of FUD dumping by the Coalition and News Corp. FTTN isn’t come kind of magical technology that suddenly improved in the last couple of years – technology like GFast and Vectoring has existed for ages, and at best, offers a moderate improvement of speeds for a very small portion of users.

NEED TO KNOW - AND YOU DON'T

The government has known this for a long time. NBN Co has known this for a long time. None of this information is new or revelatory. None of it changes the game – the government has obviously committed themselves to the MTM, regardless of what general benefits the rollout offers – and the only entities that can make a difference to anything are its financial stakeholders. The recent furore from RSPs over wholesale pricing is an example of this – it forced NBN Co to lose the battle and cut CVC charges. But at the same time, it only did this for one tier, unsurprisingly the one that most FTTN users will max out on (50mbps).

We are well and truly beyond policy outcome changes on this. It’s obviously not important enough to any independents or Labor to be used as a bargaining chip on important legislation – when the rubber hits the road, most reps or senators will ask the government for state based pork barrelling and the Nationals are too gutless to stand up in parliament for the things they will complain about to local regional media. The only way the government will move is if it is forced to get a leg up on issues it considers more important, like business tax cuts or industrial relations.

Simply trying to embarrass the government with a committee hasn’t worked before and won’t work now. Pretending like all of this isn’t dragged out every 8 months in the manner that doing the same thing over and over is the definition of insanity, politicians who want to change this before it solidifies need to use some muscle. Every day we head towards 2020 is another day FTTN nodes are installed and junky old copper is repurposed for slow and obsolete broadband at the taxpayers’ expense.

THE 30%

NBN Co is already attempting to push FTTC where it can, and the government is letting it make that call, quietly. It’s the reason it logs both FTTC and FTTN in the same table, because it simultaneously allows it to save face if someone attempted to accuse them of flipflopping, and also muddle the waters of how many people actually have garbage N or perfectly acceptable C. So yes, roughly 30% of the country won’t get 100mbps under the current model. The only way this is going to change in the next 3-5 years is if Labor somehow manage to get into government within the next few months or something forces the hand of the government to back down.

So until then, can we stop pretending like this method of embarrassment will actually work to change anything? Australia already knows FTTN is bad and the MTM policy is grossly unfair. What people want is someone to stand up and use some political clout to push back. Where are the private members bills in the Senate? Where are the backroom deals between those conservative or rural members who want the NBN to be worthwhile to their regional constituents? It’s all well and good to tweet how terrible things are but actually do nothing to facilitate actual change.