Murray the Demonic Talking Skull storms back through digital distribution

Alright, rolls. ROLLS BACK. But, hey - you can buy The Curse of Monkey Island again!

There may be some bias here, as this is my favourite Monkey Island game, as well as one of my favourite adventure games of any kind. It's right up there with Broken Sword and Sam & Max. There are those who swear by the second game, but they're not the ones writing this.

Unlike those two, however, it's not been easy to purchase for newer systems for the longest time. Like, pretty much until right now.

Yes, this is an old game and, yes, it does very much appear untouched, but you know what - as much as a Double Fine style repainting might be appreciated, after Chrono Trigger, this seems very much a good thing.

But seriously, the game is great, cheap, and available from GoG and Steam right now!