MSI reveals sexy metallic RX Vega 64 video card

If you're into that kind of Limited Edition thing.

MSI's just announced a new, limited edition, 'Iron' RX Vega 64. What makes it so special? Well, it pretty much does what it says on the tin - it features a metal shroud, setting it ever-so-slightly apart from its plastic-covered brethren.

Specs are pretty much what you'd expect - the card runs at 1247MHz at stock, a boost clock of 1546MHz, and boasts 4096 shader processors. There's 8GB of HBM2 memory running at 945MHz on a 2048-bit memory bus, and the whole thing comes with MSI's Military Class 4 rating.

Connectivity is via three DisplayPort 1.4 connections, and HDMI, and power is via two 8-pin connections.

Sure, it's basically a reference card - but in metal! - but it does look cool. We've no pricing, but it's available now.