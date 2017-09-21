More NieR? Lazy Yoko needs some help

Let's be realistic, though - it's not going to be you. Probably. But! Square-Enix has posted a wanted ad for something 'NieR-related' (thanks, Gematsu), that something being scenario writing and planning work. We can't say for sure, but this sounds like more than just a mobile tapper spin-off.

Square's recruitment page also contains messages from series director Yoko Taro and producer Yosuke Saito:

Yoko Taro

Hello. NieR series director Yoko Taro here. Thanks to everyone’s support, it appears that we will be carrying out various developments in regard to NieR. Nonetheless, there are limits to what lazy Yoko can do on his own. So I told Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito, “I can’t handle ANYMORE,” and now I get to round up a team of people to work with me, so I’m putting out a call for talented individuals.

Some people may be concerned by the thought, “What kind of person is Yoko?” I, too, am truly the same and full of worry in regard to, “What kind of people will come our way…?” However, for the time being, I think it may be good for us fellow uneasy people to talk a bit among each other.

*Lick-lick*.

Yosuke Saito

I have consulted with Yoko. What will we do with NieR from here on? This hit was a one-hit wonder, wasn’t it? We’ve hit our peak and there’s no going higher, that must be it. Things like that. But it definitely feels like there are a great many people waiting on the world of NieR. No, I’m sure of it.

That said, Yoko is not God. He’s human. He sometimes cries, and he sometimes gets discouraged. I’d like to take this opportunity to recruit those who could help Yoko and together weave the world of NieR, so we have now begun “NieR-related product scenario staff recruitment.”

It may be a hard to get in, but please apply if you’re interested. Thank you.