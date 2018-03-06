Monster Hunter World is Capcom's best selling game since ever

Whoever would have thunk that there was money outside of endless remasters?

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter world is now not only the fastest selling game in the company's history, but it is now the best selling overall, with seven and a half million units shipped (this includes digital).

This is obviously a big deal, and hopefully a positive lesson for the one dominant Japanese publisher. MHU launched fully featured from the get go, and the lack of shortcuts seems to have paid off. After all, being the best selling game from Capcom means besting all of the Resident Evil and Street Fighter games, and it does leave one wondering how Street Fighter 5 might have done is released in a more... shall we say 'complete' state?

What's most impressive is that MHW has only been out for a little over a month, meaning that by the end of the year it is likely to become not just Capcom's best-selling game, but take the lead by some margin, especially with the PC edition still incoming. Hopefully this will embolden the company to be more willing and able to undergo more adventure projects going forward.