Microsoft Windows task manager contains local privilege escalation vulnerability

A vulnerability in Microsoft Windows task manager could allow a local user to gain elevated (SYSTEM) privileges.

The privilege escalation vulnerability is in the task manager's Advanced Local Procedure Call (ALPC) interface and can allow a local user to obtain SYSTEM privileges, according to the 27 August Cert advisory.

"Microsoft Windows task scheduler contains a vulnerability in the handling of ALPC, which can allow a local user to gain SYSTEM privileges," the advisory said. "We have confirmed that the public exploit code works on 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 systems."

There is currently no practical solution to address the vulnerability.

