Microsoft will reportedly replace Windows 10 S with 'S Mode'

But will users have to pay to disable the restricted operating mode?

Microsoft is reportedly due to drop Windows 10 S as a separate operating system less than a year after its launch.

Instead, the streamlined feature set of 10 S will be replicated inside a new 'S Mode' that will be embedded within Windows 10 Home, Enterprise and Pro operating systems, according to reports.

The news broke after a 'quest' set by Microsoft for Windows 10 Insiders made a reference to converting a PC to S Mode - first spotted by Neowin last week - suggesting 10 S's days as a standalone operating system are numbered.

Internal documents seen by Thurrott allegedly show that 60% of Windows 10 S users have remained on the current system instead of switching to Windows 10 Pro free of charge. But of those who have switched, 60% did so within the first 24 hours of using 10 S.

Windows 10 S was launched last May as a restricted operating system designed to compete with Google's Chrome OS in the education sector, and only allows users to download Microsoft Store apps.

Microsoft will reportedly allow Windows 10 Home users to disable S Mode for free, but users of 10 Pro with S Mode enabled would have to pay $49.

When we asked Microsoft for comment, a spokesperson simply said the company will share news about the future of 10 S "when we're ready."