Microsoft will add more privacy alerts to Fall Creators Update

The pop-ups will tell users what data apps require and Microsoft uses it for.

One of the new features in Windows 10's Fall Creators Update will be to allow users to read Microsoft's full privacy statement on startup if they wish, in a bid to offer users more transparency.

Microsoft has decided to offer a "learn more" section to each privacy setting during setup, after previous criticism over the amount of data Windows 10 collects from users.

Rather than presenting a wall of text for security-conscious people to meticulously sift through, it will offer a slimmed-down version instead, just like similar dialogue boxes show Android and iOS users what will happen to their data when using or installing certain apps.

Users will see the extra information appear when they access the camera, microphone, contacts, calendar, and other information on top of all location-based apps, which was previously the case.

However, the changes will only be made after the user has installed the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is due to start rolling out on 7 October. Microsoft Insiders will be able to view more information about the privacy protections in place shortly before that when they'll be able to test the new features before it's officially released.