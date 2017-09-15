Microsoft will add more privacy alerts to Fall Creators Update

By
Microsoft will add more privacy alerts to Fall Creators Update

The pop-ups will tell users what data apps require and Microsoft uses it for.

One of the new features in Windows 10's Fall Creators Update will be to allow users to read Microsoft's full privacy statement on startup if they wish, in a bid to offer users more transparency.

Microsoft has decided to offer a "learn more" section to each privacy setting during setup, after previous criticism over the amount of data Windows 10 collects from users.

Rather than presenting a wall of text for security-conscious people to meticulously sift through, it will offer a slimmed-down version instead, just like similar dialogue boxes show Android and iOS users what will happen to their data when using or installing certain apps.

Users will see the extra information appear when they access the camera, microphone, contacts, calendar, and other information on top of all location-based apps, which was previously the case.

However, the changes will only be made after the user has installed the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is due to start rolling out on 7 October. Microsoft Insiders will be able to view more information about the privacy protections in place shortly before that when they'll be able to test the new features before it's officially released.

Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing
Tags:
fall creators update microsoft news operating systems windows 10 windows 10 fall creators update

Most Read Articles

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
Retailer confirms October 5 date for 6-core Coffee Lake processors

Retailer confirms October 5 date for 6-core Coffee Lake processors
Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)

Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)
Best noise-cancelling headphones 2017: The best headphones for cutting out that background noise

Best noise-cancelling headphones 2017: The best headphones for cutting out that background noise
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

PC & Tech Authority Software Store

Discounted downloadable software

PC & Tech Authority Downloads

Access to free software downloads