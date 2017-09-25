Microsoft ready to recommence project ‘destroy mankind’s hands’

After seemingly abandoning the project in the early 2000’s, the corporate giant is again ready to pull tendons in unnatural ways.

“They’re bringing it back,” said a gerbil who hangs out in the XBox devision office on weekends. “That original ‘duke’ XBox controller. It’s a legend in my family. Apparently my great-great-great grandfather – Todd, I think his name was – actually lived in one.”

Although he is excited from a historical perspective, the gerbil – who insisted on being referred to as ‘Jerry’ –, is a bit confused as to why this is happening.

“Being from a family of gerbils, videogames can be a bit difficult,” Jerry said. “My uncle who works at Nintendo even struggles with those pads that came with the NES Mini. Not sure why you would want something so big. Usually, we have to prop up the controller against a wall and use our whole bodies to reach the buttons; that duke controller was a backbreaker. I'm lucky my own family line survived. By the way, did you know that I finished Dark Souls 3? There was a whole bunch of stories about some guy who did it with a set of bongos, but, c’mon man – I’m a fucking gerbil! My life expectancy is barely enough to wait out the release of a new Souls game! That guy has nothing on me!”

So, how does Jerry see his Souls career with the new ‘duke’ controller?

“Are you fucking kidding me? You’d have to saw me in two and reanimate my body with lightning or some shit,” Jerry said, his potty mouth likely influenced by a thimble of rye bourbon hidden poorly behind him. “That, or you’d have to team me up with Steve who lives in a plastic box in the Bing department – did you know that there’s still a Bing department? I shit you not – and, well, to be frank I kind of hate that guy.”

We cautiously shift the conversation away from Souls and Bing, and place a paper cup over the thimble.

“Anyway, that controller is just fucking stupid – its ugly as shit after eating too many tomatoes, and, well – just look at it. It’s freaking huge, man! Todd actually went mad because of all the screaming coming from the playtesters. At its worst, there were multiple dislocated thumbs a day. One poor guy has to wear oven mitts to hold anything, to this day. Fucking oven mitts! Think about that shit! His gaming days are over, man. Poor guy can’t even use a touchscreen.”

We leave it there, utterly perplexed. Of course, this is all just the anecdote of a sloshed gerbil. Microsoft must clearly have data that this monstrosity of a controller – one that has been compared to a turd with Skittles pushed in and is roughly a million times worse than their excellent, now standard pad – is in demand. They’re actually re-releasing the fekking thing, after all.