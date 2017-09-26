Microsoft nudges businesses to upgrade to Creators Update

The Anniversary Update will soon receive its last security patch.

Microsoft has claimed the latest build of its Windows 10 operating system is the "most performant and reliable" ever, a statement that is likely to drum up hype for its upcoming Fall Creators Update, slated to release in less than four weeks.

The Creators Update for Windows 10 (version 1703) was released in April, and since then Microsoft has worked to improve performance, reliability and power, three areas that frequently pop up on customer complaint forums. By posting a roundup of its improvements, it's likely Microsoft is attempting to nudge those customers on its Anniversary Update, and those yet to upgrade to Windows 10, to a newer version of its operating system.

"Knowing these elements are important to a great user experience, we've continued to invest in these key areas to deliver an even better user experience with the Creators Update," said Microsoft in a blog post. "As a result, the Creators Update is the most performant and reliable version of Windows 10 ever."

Compared to its predecessor, the Anniversary Update (1607) released last year, the current build of Windows 10 offers a 39% total reduction in stability issues, according to Microsoft, and an 18% reduction in the number of issues relating to upgrading from previous versions.

The operating system now boots up 13% faster, while Windows Hello facial recognition also allows for 30% faster logins, Microsoft said. Although Microsoft Edge, the company's web browser, is the most reliable it's ever been with a 53% performance boost over the previous OS build, it's still dwarfed by its rivals in terms of market share.

While Microsoft has adopted a quicker release schedule for its updates, it faces the issue of having too many customers on builds that are soon to retire. Many of its Windows 10 customers are on the Anniversary Update, which will receive its last security patch in March 2018.