Microsoft just made Xbox Game Pass a lot more appealing

Big Xbox One games on release day for a monthly fee

The trouble with subscription-based unlimited games and movie services is that the content generally resembles that of a petrol station’s ‘reduced to clear’ bin. Nobody wants to offer anything they could charge $90 for their share of a subscription fee, so you make do with the titles that have already had their day in the sun.

Netflix and Amazon Video have (to a degree) fixed this problem by making their own exclusive programming, and now Microsoft is following in the gaming world, by making big exclusive games available on Xbox Game Passon the day of release.

Xbox Game Pass costs AU$10.95 per month, and allows subscribers to download any game on the service, which currently includes over 100 Xbox One compatible titles of mixed appeal. But the filler will be supplemented by some highly anticipated releases from Microsoft’s own stables. Starting with Sea of Thieves on 20 March, anything published by Microsoft Studios will follow on the same release day as the boxed copy. That includes the likes of State of Decay 2, Crackdown 3 and future releases in major first-party franchises like Halo, Forza and Gears of War.

That’s quite a turnaround from how Microsoft was treating the service before. Gears of War 4, for example, only arrived on Xbox Game Pass last month – over a year since you’ve been able to buy it in store. That suddenly makes the monthly fee a lot more appealing, especially as members also get 20% off Xbox One game purchases and 10% off DLC too.

Other publishers will be watching how this progresses with interest. EA already sells its own Access Pass on a similar model to Xbox users, but its offering isn’t quite compelling as what Microsoft is promising: while Battlefield 1 is available to subscribers, football fans are left with last year’s FIFA 17 for the moment.

With both Sony and Microsoft already offering free games to their online service subscribers each month, it does feel like we’re moving that bit closer to a truly subscription-based model. But this gamble from Microsoft is the biggest bet yet that it can truly work.

You can sign up to Xbox Game Pass here.