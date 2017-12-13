Microsoft asks developers to build quantum apps for a computer that doesn't exist

It does include a simulator that will allow developers to test their super-powered apps

Microsoft has launched its Quantum Development Kit - even though its quantum computer doesn't even exist yet.

The company said it's been designed for those who want to start writing applications for the super-powered computer even if they're not quantum physics experts.

“The hope is that you play with something like teleportation and you get intrigued,” said Krysta Svore, a principal researcher at Microsoft who has led the development of the quantum software and simulator. “The beauty of it is that this code won't need to change when we plug it into the quantum hardware."

The live preview of the API includes the Q# programming language, a quantum computing simulator and other resources such as the documentation, libraries and sample programs developers need to get started.

Microsoft has also released an Azure-based simulator that can simulate more than 40 logical qubits of computing power - perfect for running larger-scale quantum calculations compared to the regular quantum simulator.

All of these resources give budding developers the tools they need to start creating quantum computing applications and many will be transferable to the topological quantum computer that Microsoft is currently developing.

“What you're going to see as a developer is the opportunity to tie into tools that you already know well, services you already know well,” said Todd Holmdahl, the corporate vice president for Microsoft's quantum project.

“There will be a twist with quantum computing, but it's our job to make it as easy as possible for the developers who know and love us to be able to use these new tools that could potentially do some things exponentially faster – which means going from a billion years on a classical computer to a couple hours on a quantum computer.”

Microsoft hopes supporting quantum computing will help data scientists develop solutions to some of the world's biggest challenges, such as world hunger or climate change that need huge calculations to be processed quickly.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk