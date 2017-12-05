Merry Xmas! Ubisoft offers up two complete FREE PC games!

It will cost you nothing to catch up with Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and World in Conflict.

Free stuff is the best stuff! And Ubisoft has just announced some seriously awesome free stuff for PC gamers.

From now to the 11th of December you'll be able to pick up strategy game World in Conflict for absolutely nothing. Then, from the 12th of the month until the 28th you can pick up one of the best games in the Assassin's Creed series, Black Flag - again, for the low, low price of not a damned thing.

Well... there is a slight catch.

You can only get the game's through Ubisoft's GODSDAMN AWFUL Uplay service, so while the games may be free - and we really do kinda dig that - you'll still be paying for them with the endless rage and frustration of the company's very bad no good distribution service.

Eh?