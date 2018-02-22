Meltdown and Spectre: Intel releases fixes for Kaby Lake, Coffee Lake and Skylake-based platforms

The patches cover sixth, seventh and eight-generation Intel Core products and Core X-series

Intel has developed a number of microcode solutions to protect its customers against the Meltdown and Spectre exploits.

The released updates include fixes for its OEM customers and partners for Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake-based platforms, as well as additional Skylake-based platforms, the chip giant said.

These include its sixth, seventh and eight-generation Intel Core product lines as well as the latest Intel Core X-series processor family.

The recently announced Intel Xeon Scalable and Intel Xeon D processors for data centre systems are also covered by the patches.

"This effort has included extensive testing by customers and industry partners to ensure the updated versions are ready for production," Intel's executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, Navin Shenoy, said in a blog post. "On behalf of all of Intel, I thank each and every one of our customers and partners for their hard work and partnership throughout this process."

OEM firmware updates will deliver the new microcode, Shenoy said, advising that users should always keep their systems up to date in light of the flaws, which were made public in January.

"There is also a comprehensive schedule and current status for planned microcode updates available online," he added, stating that in some cases, there will be multiple mitigation techniques available that may provide protection against the exploits. This includes 'Retpoline', a Google-developed mitigation technique for Variant 2.

Inte started re-issuing Meltdown and Spectre patches - initially for its Skylake-based Core and Core M processors - earlier this month, after initial attempts to patch the flaws resulted in performance slowdowns and computer reboots.

The vendor has already upped its bug bounty reward programme from $100,000 to $250,000 for any security researcher who finds new side-channel vulnerabilities in its processors.