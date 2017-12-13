MediEvil is back for 2018 as Sony announces PS4 remake

PS1 action-adventure romp is rising from the dead in 2018 for PS4.

MediEvil is coming back to PlayStation. After 12 years of being buried beneath the death of the 3D platformer, Sony’s undead adventure game is being resurrected for the PS4 in 2018.

Announced at PlayStation Experience in California, Sony didn’t provide an awful lot of information about what we can expect beyond a short teaser trailer. That hasn’t stopped the internet going into a frenzy over the return of Sir Daniel Fortesque.

As you can expect, we’ll keep you up to date on what we know about MediEvil as it breaks, but here’s a quick roundup of what’s out there right now.

MediEvil release date: When’s it coming out?

It’s unclear when MediEvil will come to PS4, but it’s currently set for a 2018 release. I’d be very surprised if it arrived during the incredibly busy christmas season, but the original MediEvil arrived in October of 1998 – so October 2018 would be a fitting 20th anniversary release date.

MediEvil release date: Is this a remaster, remake or brand-new adventure?

MediEvil on PS4 is a curious release because it’s unclear if this is going to be a complete remake of the original MediEvil, an amalgamation of the three MediEvil games or a brand-new entry. Speaking on stage at PlayStation Experience, Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO Shawn Layden said the game would be “fully remastered” for PS4.

He explained that he’d seen and heard “a lot of feedback about the title MediEvil” and believes it’s “a really important title in my personal journey and career”.

However, it becomes slightly unclear if this is a complete like-for-like remake as Layden continued, saying: “We think Sir Daniel needs one more resurrection and this is the time to do it.

“Serendipitously, I’d already had this one baking in the oven and then I saw all the pressure and thought this was a great time to talk about it.”

If this is indeed a remake of the 1998 original, it would fit with a 20-year celebration for the series and would provide a significant overhaul on the original.

MediEvil release date: What’s it all about?

If this follows the exact same tale as the PlayStation original, you can expect it to be a silly and slapstick as the original was. You’ll likely take up the mantle of cowardly resurrected knight Sir Daniel Fortesque as he attempts to live up to the invented legend around his death by taking down the evil sorcerer Zarok.

Basically, it’s a very 90s-style PlayStation action-adventure platformer, and it’s likely to stay that way even under the sheen of PS4 visuals.