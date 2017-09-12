Massive Apple leak hints at upcoming iOS 11 features

iOS 11 is likely to launch ahead of the 12 September Special Event.

A major data leak over the weekend has given the public a glimpse as to what Apple has lined up for its special event tomorrow, including its plans for iOS 11.

The leak to several news sites lays bare iOS 11's 'Golden Master' code, the firmware for the final release version of Apple's mobile operating system, pointing to a host of features that relate to existing and future models of iPhones and iPads. The big hardware reveal was that the iPhone 8 will be called the iPhone X.

One area that will see some significant upgrades is the camera, which will receive an upgraded 'Portrait Lighting' mode, a similar feature to the portrait mode on the iPhone 7 that's designed to give a better impression of picture depth.

Portrait Lighting modes include Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, Contour Light, and Studio Light.

No iOS update would be complete without a new set of emojis, only this time they are animal-themed. 'Animojis' are Apple's latest set, which will animate traditional emojis based on the user's facial expressions and voice, in what seems to be a feature based on Snapchat's filters.

There'll also be a host of new wallpapers with iOS 11, although there won't be any dynamic wallpaper additions this time round. What users will get is a selection of retro options, with six-colour bands.

iOS 11 will be compatible with iPhone 5S and up, as well as iPad Mini 2 and iPod Touch 6th gen and newer. As is the case with previous years, we're expecting the OS to launch either ahead or alongside the official launch of Apple's new hardware.