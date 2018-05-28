Malwarebytes acquires Romanian start up Binisoft

Malwarebytes has acquired the privately held Romanian-based security firm Binisoft as part of an overall effort to boost Malwarebytes ability to enhance endpoint security.

Binisoft, a startup, has created two products, a Windows Firewall Control that improves how that product is managed and a USB Flash drive control which regulates how USB removable drives are used, Malwarebytes said in a statement.

“We've seen tremendous demand from our customer base for these capabilities,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO, Malwarebytes. “With the acquisition of Binisoft, Malwarebytes will provide an all in one solution well beyond having to manage a Firewall through Group Policy Objects or other Microsoft technologies.”

The financial details of the deal were not made public.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com