Make your friends’ eyes bleed with colourful Facebook comments

Myspace called. It wants its feature creep back.

If you’re the kind of traditionalist who thought that adding GIF support to Facebook was a step too far, then look away now. Zuckerberg’s baby is currently running an A/B test allowing you to add colourful backgrounds to your comments to delight your friends and give your enemies migraines.

The feature was first spotted on Twitter in a comment to The Next Web:

@MattNavarra Have you seen this colour comment A/B test yet? pic.twitter.com/68YZzQrSJm — Evert Groot (@absoluut) September 6, 2017

...this is what it looks like in practice.

This is what Facebook%u2019s NEW coloured comments look like %uD83E%uDD22 h/t @absoluut pic.twitter.com/NNng6saMoS — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

The feature will allow you to post with 100 different coloured backdrops. It’s currently in testing with a small number of users (I couldn’t get it working myself) on mobile only, but it would be typical of Facebook to gradually roll this out if it’s a success. How you define success in this metric is an interesting question, of course – more comments? Likes per comment with colour? Adverts for sunglasses getting more clicks? Who knows.

In any case, Facebook’s simple blue and white colour scheme could soon be replaced with the aesthetic equivalent of a clown vomiting a sharing bag of Skittles. Please no, Facebook.