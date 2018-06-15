Make the most of the FIFA World Cup with these Alexa commands

Don't miss a beat as Alexa will now guide you through the World Cup...

Alexa's been busy geeking out with football trivia, which is just as well since the world is truly in motion and football fever is spreading faster than the Premier League diving epidemic.

It's not only football fanatics who can merit off this fountain of knowledge from their Alexa box, asking for daily round-ups, scores and football trivia. For the unfortunate souls who have no choice but to sway along to Three Lions after work drinks on a Friday night - Alexa will unpick footie jargon and give you the top line info to help you survive through the next month or so.

Ready for a kick around? Limber up, these are what you should be asking Alexa (if you don't know already)

Alexa, what is a ‘false nine’ in football?

Alexa, what is advantage in football?

Alexa, what is pressing in football?

Alexa, what is counter-attacking in football?

Alexa, what is ‘putting it in the mixer’ in football?

Alexa, what is ‘parking the bus’ in football?

Alexa, what is ‘Row Z’ in football?

Alexa, why do international footballers win ‘caps’?

Alexa, what does it mean when a football player plays ‘in the hole’?

“Alexa, when’s the first World Cup game?”

“Alexa, what teams are in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, who won the last World Cup?”

“Alexa, what country has won the most World Cups?”

“Alexa, what group is Sweden in for the World Cup?”

