macOS High Sierra is available from today

Here are the updates to the OS that you can experience from today.

The new macOS High Sierra is set to be released today, following Apple's preview of its operating system update at WWDC in June.

Mac users can enjoy a host of new behind-the-scenes tweaks and upgrades including a new Apple File System, which is available to every Mac with all-flash internal storage. It has an advanced architecture, is more responsive and Apple claims it is more safe and secure.

Through High Sierra, developers can now also create virtual reality experiences on the Mac for the first time, as long as they have the new iMac with Retina 5K display, the new iMac Pro coming in late 2017, or any supported Mac with an external GPU. There's optimised support for SteamVR and the HTC Vive, too.

It's also easy to share any file in iCloud Drive with a simple link. When you send the link, the recipient simply needs to click on it to begin working, much like other cloud services such as Google Drive.

Video editors will be pleased to see the update brings in HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding), which can compress videos up to 40% better than H.264. Videos will stream better and take up less space while preserving the same video quality.

There's new features in the Photos app, a new web browsing experience in Safari and even a faster way to browse Mail. Safari also keeps unexpected and unwanted autoplay videos from playing, although you can authorise certain sites to autoplay these kind of videos too.

Finally, Siri is more expressive, with a more natural voice, and she also can learn your music preferences by seeing what you listen to on Apple Music.

Apple announced the new update in June at WWDC and announced the date of the release during its Apple event in Cupertino two weeks ago. It did not mention the release date during its livestream, but instead quietly updated its website to show it there.