Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for eSports

You wouldn’t take to the pitch in the Etihad wearing a beat-up pair of footie boots, so why play eSports using your standard mouse? The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for professional eSports athletes, though admittedly that is stretching the definition of the word ‘athlete’.

The 16K sensor offers superior speed, accuracy and responsiveness, so you can frag and not be fragged, while its unique endoskeleton design is strong enough to withstand hours of PUBG. It was two years in the making, with input from more than 50 eSports pros. So if you’re still rubbish at games, you really have no excuse. It’s available now.