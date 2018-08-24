Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for eSports

By
Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for eSports

Because eSports athletes are still athletes, right?

You wouldn’t take to the pitch in the Etihad wearing a beat-up pair of footie boots, so why play eSports using your standard mouse? The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for professional eSports athletes, though admittedly that is stretching the definition of the word ‘athlete’.

The 16K sensor offers superior speed, accuracy and responsiveness, so you can frag and not be fragged, while its unique endoskeleton design is strong enough to withstand hours of PUBG. It was two years in the making, with input from more than 50 eSports pros. So if you’re still rubbish at games, you really have no excuse. It’s available now.

Copyright © SC Magazine, UK edition
Tags:
keyboards & mice logitech g pro wireless gaming mouse pc

Most Read Articles

Two new iPhone X devices and iPhone 9 leak in video

Two new iPhone X devices and iPhone 9 leak in video
MSI spoils Nvidia's big reveal of the RTX 2080

MSI spoils Nvidia's big reveal of the RTX 2080
Goodbye Windows Update, hello Chromebook

Goodbye Windows Update, hello Chromebook
All the PC games that will support Nvidia's new RTX 20-series video cards

All the PC games that will support Nvidia's new RTX 20-series video cards
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?