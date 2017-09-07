Logitech brings back the trackball with the wireless MX Ergo

Return of the track (sorry).

Some things - wallet chains and Leisure Suit Larry, to name a few examples - are best left in the past. Not the iconic trackball mouse, though, which Logitech has announced they are bringing back in the shape of the MX Ergo, nearly a decade since its last new entry into the product category.

Prioritising comfort, the mouse features an adjustable hinge that can increase the angle from 0 to 20 degrees, and customisable cursor speed allows for faster, more precise navigation. Logitech Flow and Easy-Switch tech mean you can jump between multiple computers with one device, with a full charge giving you up to four months of juice, depending on usage.

The MX Ergo will be available later this month, and retails for $US99.