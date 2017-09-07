Logitech brings back the trackball with the wireless MX Ergo

By on
Logitech brings back the trackball with the wireless MX Ergo

Return of the track (sorry).

Some things - wallet chains and Leisure Suit Larry, to name a few examples - are best left in the past. Not the iconic trackball mouse, though, which Logitech has announced they are bringing back in the shape of the MX Ergo, nearly a decade since its last new entry into the product category.

Prioritising comfort, the mouse features an adjustable hinge that can increase the angle from 0 to 20 degrees, and customisable cursor speed allows for faster, more precise navigation. Logitech Flow and Easy-Switch tech mean you can jump between multiple computers with one device, with a full charge giving you up to four months of juice, depending on usage.

The MX Ergo will be available later this month, and retails for $US99.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
keyboards & mice leisure suit larry logitech mx ergo trackball mouse

Most Read Articles

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
Benchmarks for Intel's Core i7 8700K spotted online

Benchmarks for Intel's Core i7 8700K spotted online
HDMI vs DVI: what's the best AV input?

HDMI vs DVI: what's the best AV input?
Hands-on Preview: Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone

Hands-on Preview: Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?