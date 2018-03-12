Little Nightmares coming to Switch

Dark adventure Little Nightmares will be released on Nintendo's Switch in May.

The gloriously grotesque Little Nightmares is getting a release on Nintendo's Switch, meaning you can now play Tarsier Studio's dark treat on the go. The Complete Edition of the game will come to Nintendo's console on 18 May, including all DLC as well as the main story.

We were big fans of Little Nightmares when it first came out last year, calling it "a visually spectacular journey through a cavernous, ravenous place".