LightCam is a wires-free security camera that’s also a smart bulb

By
LightCam is a wires-free security camera that&#8217;s also a smart bulb

A bright idea.

The bewildering array of available home security devices might put you right off. But before you set out all your belongings by your door, under a sign that says “I give up”, check out LightCam ($US109).

Shipping in August, this combination light/security camera aims to marry usability and privacy. To set it up, you position the camera, twist the device into a light fitting, and connect to an app. Then you can create smart motion alerts, record and back-up the 1080p video feed (which doesn’t need a subscription), and communicate with people gawping at LightCam by way of its built-in speaker and mic.

So: no fuss, no wires, and no fees. You might say setting it up is light work.
 

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
lightcam misc gadgets news security camera smarthome wireless

Most Read Articles

The first 9 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

The first 9 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Microsoft is killing off its Outlook Web App for Android and iOS

Microsoft is killing off its Outlook Web App for Android and iOS
How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast

How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast
RasPad is a Raspberry Pi tablet for makers that looks like a fat iPad

RasPad is a Raspberry Pi tablet for makers that looks like a fat iPad
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?