Leica’s all black M Monochrom ‘Stealth Edition’ camera glows in the dark

And you’ll almost certainly never own one...

As a camera that shoots exclusively in black and white, it seems fitting that Leica’s Monochrom now boasts an exterior that reflects its unique capabilities.

Designed by the founder of American fashion label Rag & Bone, Marcus Wainwright, the new ‘Stealth Edition’ M Monochrom boasts a matte black paint job and a black leather trim. In fact, the camera is almost entirely black, save for the white lettering and markings, which glow fluorescent green in the dark. Otherwise, it’s the same full-frame snapper you know and almost certainly can’t afford.

Bundled with a high-speed Summicron-M 35 mm f/2 ASPH lens, the $15,750 Stealth Edition will go on sale from March 20, but Leica is only making 125 of ‘em.

