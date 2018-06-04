Lego’s replica model of the Bugatti Chiron will get your pulse racing

Get your very own brickified sports car.

Fancy being the owner of a super-stylish Bugatti Chiron but don’t have the cash to even afford its windscreen wipers? Then you'll likely be excited to know that Lego has released a 1:8 scale replica model of the sports car that’s available right now for $599.

With 3600 Lego pieces in the box, this is a monster of a model to build that will easily eat away a weekend. That’s because it’s not just the exterior bodywork that replicates the Chiron, but also the cockpit, Bugatti-emblazoned steering wheel and W16 engine with moving pistons. You even get a key, which can not only switch the active rear wing from ‘handling’ to ‘top speed’ position, but also unlocks the hood to reveal a serial number that’s unique to each model.

Best of all, though, you get the bragging rights to tell your mates you own a Bugatti Chiron – they don’t need to know it’s made out of Lego.