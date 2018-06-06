LeBron James confirmed as cover athlete for NBA2K19

Parts of this story may be less true than others.

We at least got the headline correct. LeBron James, frankly the best basketball player active today, is indeed set to take centre stage on the next installment of the NBA2K series. The last time was in 2014, before he left the Miami Heat to return to Cleveland.

That may be a bit less news-worthy here than Melbourne-born Kyrie Irving spotting up last year's title at present, but there is still plenty of time for drama to unfold yet. See, Kyrie asked for a trade last year, which messed with the cover a bit.

Above is what sadly won't be the real cover for NBA2K19, because holy crap! I know that this is a gaming site, but did anybody see the first game of the NBA finals? James put up one of the finest performances of his career, including the first 50+ point finals game by any individual since Jordan, and he almost walked away withan upset win except for J.R. Smith, who snagged an epic rebound and then - instead of shooting or calling for time out - let the game go into overtime because he didn't know the score.

So, while the above won't be the boxart, the inside of the sleve could well show the city of Cleveland going up in flames when it releases this September.