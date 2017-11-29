Latest Humble Bundle is all vroom-vroom

It's all Codemasters games, to be specific, and we all know that these guys specialise at.

The actual gaming Humble Bundles went quiet over the American Black Friday sale season, but with that done and dusted we're back to the norm and many things in life are now actually better value. Take this Racing Bundle, for instance. It beats out pretty much anything that was on Steam's autumn sale if you fancy going fast.

Pay what you want nets you four games, although with the exception of Toybox Turbos we hope you like F1 if this is all you're willing to pay. That said, Turbos actually looks like a lot of fun.

Beating the average (at present: USD7.53) will double that number and includes the likes of Grid 2 as well as some DLC and discount tickets.

And then there's the now-standard premium tier, which adds three heavy-hitters (with more "on the way"): Micro Machines, F1 2016 and Dirt Rally.