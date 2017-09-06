Knack 2 was free on the Au PlayStation Store earlier

We guess this report may have served you better this morning.

So, Knack 2. Apprently it's actually alright. Noit great, but better than the first. This is somewhat pleasing, considering that the demo basically just mocked the three punch combo from the first game and then built on it with a... heavy attack.

In any case, it apparently appeared as free on a few different stores, Australia very much included. Serrels from Kotaku Au very much grabbed a copy. So, if you got a free copy, then all the more power to you? We doubt it'll be one of the many 2017 games we'll be discussing a decade from now, but it seems like simple fun, and quite different from the majority of PS4 releases this year.