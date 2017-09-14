Kaspersky ignores US hostility while opening new offices

Russian antivirus firm dismisses senator's attempts to ban it.

Kaspersky Lab has underlined its commitment to North American customers despite increasing US hostility towards its business, saying that it will continue to invest in key states over the next year.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen has led vocal efforts to ban the vendor's antivirus software from US government departments, claiming the Moscow-based company could be exploited by the Russian government.

But Kaspersky released a statement yesterday that said: "Given that US government sales have not been a significant part of the company's activity in North America, Kaspersky Lab is exploring opportunities to better optimise the Washington DC office responsible for threat intelligence offerings to US government entities."

"North America remains a strategic market for Kaspersky Lab," the statement continued, adding that "expanding the company's presence in the region will better enable Kaspersky Lab to provide its customers with the best cybersecurity solutions and services".

Russia has been implicated in some of the largest hacking campaigns against the US in recent years, including the breach of the Democratic National Committee during the presidential election.

However, there is no actual evidence of Kaspersky's involvement in Russian hacking, or anything to suggest it supports a Russian national agenda - in fact, Kaspersky has found itself on the receiving end of Russian investigations in the past.

Yet the anti-Russian sentiment is beginning to spread to the consumer market, as leading US retailer Best Buy has now pulled all Kaspersky products from its shelves, giving no official reason.

Kaspersky has operated in North America since 2005, and currently employs around 300 people across the region. The company said it remains committed to the market, and plans to open three new offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto by the end of 2018.