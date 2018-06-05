It's official: Microsoft buys open-source coding community GitHub for a reported $7.5 billion

Once the acquisition closes, GitHub will be led by CEO Nat Friedman, founder of Xamarin.

After rumours began circulating over the weekend, it's now official: Microsoft has acquired GitHub, the open-source coding website popular with many software developers.

In a blog post, GitHub co-founder and CEO Chris Wanstrath wrote: "I am very excited to announce that Microsoft is acquiring GitHub and expect the agreement to close by the end of the year. While it will still take a few months to finalise, we wanted to share the news as soon as we were able.

"As we look to the next decade of software development and beyond, we know it’s all about the developer. And as we’ve gotten to know the team at Microsoft over the past few years...we’ve learned that they agree...their vision for the future closely matches our own. We both believe GitHub needs to remain an open platform for all developers. No matter your language, stack, platform, cloud, or license, GitHub will continue to be your home — the best place for software creation, collaboration, and discovery."

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella added: "We are committed to being stewards of the GitHub community, which will retain its developer-first ethos, operate independently and remain an open platform. We will always listen to developer feedback and invest in both fundamentals and new capabilities."

Once the acquisition closes, GitHub will be led by CEO Nat Friedman, founder of Xamarin, who will continue to report to Microsoft Cloud + AI Group executive vice president Scott Guthrie; Wanstrath will be a technical fellow at Microsoft, also reporting to Guthrie.

The initial reports about the acquisition came from Bloomberg which reported that a deal had been expected to be formally announced on Monday in the US. This also wasn't a completely unexpected move from Microsoft as Business Insider reported only last week that the firm was eyeing up the $US2 billion company.

GitHub has become so valuable because it’s at the very centre of almost every development project out there right now. Developers and companies use it to host their projects, documentation and code resources. Apple, Google, Amazon and many other tech giants use GitHub as a daily resource. As The Verge points out, Microsoft is already the top contributor to the site with over 1,000 employees publishing code there.

It’s believed the acquisition came about from initial talks around Microsoft and GitHub partnering up. One person familiar with the situation explained that this evolved into a discussion around an acquisition, giving Microsoft almost direct access to the knowledge of 27 million software developers and 80 million repositories of code.

As part of the acquisition, it's likely to mean closer integration between Microsoft’s developer tools and the service. Microsoft already uses the open-source Git version control system for Windows development and at Build 2018 it announced plans to integrate GitHub directly into its own App Centre for developers.

By being able to work closer with GitHub and push its services onto the repository for developers, Microsoft is probably hoping that it leads to even more developers using their tools and systems for work – leading to more sales of Microsoft's products and services.

It’s expected that there will be some push back to the news around Microsoft’s acquisition of GitHub from open source advocates. It’s unlikely Microsoft would lock the system down to simply its own product tools, but some open-source fans do have every right to worry until Microsoft formally announces what it plans to do with the service if an acquisition goes ahead.