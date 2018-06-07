Is Samsung's next flagship going to follow in Huawei's footsteps with the triple-camera treatment?

Taking a leaf from Huawei's book.

How can Samsung shake things up with the upcoming Galaxy S10? Well, KBI Securities analyst Kim Dong-won believes that the company will be freshening things up by taking a leaf out of a rival's book: specifically Huawei's P20 Pro.

The rather excellent smartphone came with not two, but three rear-facing cameras to offer the best static images we've seen in a smartphone. It seems Samsung – itself no slouch in smartphone photography – wants a piece of that pie, too. "Samsung, which has a lower-than-expected demand for its latest Galaxy S9 lineup, will consider to equip its next premium phone with the triple cameras and a 3-D sensor to reinvigorate its smartphone business," Dong-won wrote.

How that array will work is a mystery, if it even materialises. For the P20 Pro, it was a 40-megapixel primary lens, backed up by an 8-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor.