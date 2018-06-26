Is Samsung's next flagship going to feature in-screen fingerprint scanning AND 3D facial recognition?

Sleek and high-security.

The Samsung Galaxy S10's debut may be a long way off yet, but we're anticipating great things already.

First up is the prospect of an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a feature which Samsung has had in the pipeline for a while. The Samsung Galaxy S9 may have narrowly missed out on the technology, but there are high hopes for its debut on the Galaxy S10. What's more, this fingerprint scanner should use a new ultrasonic type of sensor, making it far more accurate than the current light-based options on the market.

Meanwhile, it's looking increasingly likely that 3D facial recognition will make an appearance in Samsung's imminent flagship. And if that rings any bells for you – ahem, Apple's iPhone X Face ID, anyone? – then you're not alone. Talk about keeping up with the Joneses.