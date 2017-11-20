Is Elon Musk's new Tesla Roadster an electric 'smackdown' for petrol cars, or a very fast distraction for other problems?

After months of teasers and tweets, Tesla finally unveiled its all-electric lorry at an event earlier today – and then it upstaged it with something no one was expecting. At the same events, Elon Musk revealed all-new Tesla Roadster, and it's set to be the fastest car in the world.

A remake of one of Tesla's very first vehicles, the new Roadster has been kept under wraps for the last few months – so much so that no one really knew it was coming. From the outside at least, the new Roadster continues the design language we've seen on the Model X, Model 3 and updated Model S, but adds a more aggressive edge.

From dynamic-looking rear lights to a sharpened front end – complete with more pronounced wheel arches – the updated Tesla Roadster looks like the meaner cousin of the Model 3, and that can only be a good thing. It's clearly the best looking car that Elon Musk's company has ever made.

Unlike the Model 3, the Roadster isn't designed to try and replace our cheaper petrol with EVs. Instead, Tesla's new car will be a halo product, with performance to beat even the fastest petrol production cars ever made. Elon Musk called the new Roadster a “smackdown” to conventional car companies, and after taking a look at the specs, I think he has a point.

Musk stated the entry-level version of the roadster would hit 0-60mph in under 1.9 seconds, which should make it the first sub-2-second production vehicle. The roadster will hit 100 mph 2.3 seconds later, and Musk says it'll have a top speed of something like 250 mph. That's not as fast the Koenigsegg Agera S, but with that acceleration, I don't think anyone will mind.

The Tesla Model S is powered by a 200 kWh battery pack and three electric motors in total. The rear wheels are powered by one motor each, while the front wheels share power from another motor, and all three combine to give the new Roadster 10,000 Nm of torque – frankly ridiculous number. The Roadster's range will top out at 620 miles or 1,000km too, though that's almost certainly when you're not using much of its performance.

Big response or clever decoy?

There's no denying the Tesla Roadster's incredible performance, but the timing of the car is just as interesting as the technology inside it. Production delays mean Tesla has been on the back foot for the last few months, and depending on your confidence in the company, the Roadster can be seen as a fightback, or a decoy.

Tesla is facing “production hell” with the Model 3, and the situation has put the company's ability to make a high-volume product in doubt. Elon Musk's new Roadster is amazing, but as a super low-volume hypercar, it doesn't do much to change that thinking.

What's more, the Tesla Roadster can be seen as an answer to the old guard making super fast EVs. A few weeks ago Lamborghini launched an all-electric EV concept, and McLaren, Nio and Porsche are all ready to release electric hypercars before the end of the decade. Those new cars have left the Tesla line up looking slightly less exotic, and the new Roadster readdresses the balance.