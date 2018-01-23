Is Apple planning to kill the original iPhone X?

X axed?
When Tim Cook revealed the iPhone X at the September Apple event, he described it as “the future of the smartphone.” In the purely literal sense, that was true, in that it was released two months later – but in the more figurative, its legacy looks considerably less peachy. A source with a long history of successfully predicting Apple's movements has predicted that the iPhone X will be killed off in the summer – the first Apple-flavoured handset to die after a generation since the iPhone 5C.
Kuo forecasts that Apple is due a modest 5% growth in the first half of the year, but is optimistic this will rise to 10% when the 2018 models are released – chiefly because he believes the rumoured devices will appeal more to Chinese tastes. If this is indeed the case, the original iPhone X will be gone, but definitely not forgotten – at least by the Apple accounts department.