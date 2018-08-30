Is Acer's Predator Thronos the most ridiculous gaming accessory ever made?

Not content with simply a chair, the Predator Thronos vibrates, moves and fits three 27in monitors for the ultimate gaming setup.

Acer's Predator Thronos takes gaming chairs to an absurd new level. The 1.5m tall structure has more in common with a military flight simulator than a piece of home furniture, and it looks like something straight out of Flight of the Navigator.

Announced at IFA 2018, the Predator Thronos supports three 27in monitors with a massive overhead arm that lowers them into place in front of your gaze. A keyboard and mouse table swings in from the side to hold you in place while you game, and the Thronos comes with enough space to fit in a meaty gaming PC too.

It's also available in a choice of dual-tone black with white or blue accents, and features “deep impact vibration” – where the chair will react to in-game collisions.

Acer describes the Predator Thronos as “a gamer’s cave”, and says the assembly is adjustable and ergonomic, complete with your own footrest. You’ll probably need that comfort when the chair starts to shake and move – and Acer also says the chair can recline to 140 degrees, taking the table and screens with it for ultimate comfort.

Acer has yet to say when the Predator Thronos will go on sale, or how much it will cost. Aside from the price for the ridiculous gaming chair itself, you’ll also need to buy monitors and a gaming PC to work with it.