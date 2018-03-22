iPhone X meets Q1 targets, but analysts predict Q2 drop

Cowen and Company thinks production will reduce to nine million over the next three months.

Cowen has become the latest analyst firm to release its Q1 iPhone X production predictions, saying that actually, 53 million units were produced in the first quarter of 2018, which isn't too far away from previous estimates that 52.5 million were produced.

Cowen and Company's predictions are significantly greater than those for JP Morgan and KGI Securities, which both think 20 million were produced. However, they are more in line with Citi's analysts, which think 51 million iPhone X units were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018.

Like most analyst houses, however, all four expect production to slow significantly in Q2, with Cowen and Company predicting only nine million will be made during the next three months. This is a reduction of between four million and seven million units from previous estimates.

As or this year's product line-up, Cowen and Company has added its voice to the common expectation that Apple will launch at least three new iPhones this year, including two OLED display iPhones measuring 5.8in and 6.5in, as well as a 6in model with an LCD screen. The analyst house believes Apple will shift between 100 and 120 million units of the 5.8in and 6.5in models, and between 75 and 85 million of the 6in version.