iOS 12 public beta released

New OS goes into general release in September.

Apple has released the public beta for iOS 12, allowing iPhone and iPad users to download the next version of its mobile software ahead of general release.

The new software brings with it a handful of notable tweaks, including making the camera and keyboard faster and more responsive, improvements to phone call quality and better Siri functionality.

There are also new features in the form of group FaceTime chats with up to 32 people, new animojis and 'memojis' - an animoji based on your face, similar in style to Samsung's AR Emojis.

As with any beta software release, users are discouraged from downloading the software onto their primary phone, as any glitches in the new OS could potentially wipe your data or even brick your device. You should also make a point of backing up all of your data prior to installing iOS 12, should you choose to do so.

If you do fancy making the switch, you can go to the website for Apple's beta programme, sign up (if you haven't already), then download and install the software from the iOS section.

The full release of the new OS is due in September and is expected to coincide with the launch of Apple's next iPhone. Recent leaks have suggested that the next generation of the device will see the company expand the iPhone X family with an even larger 6.5in unit and a more wallet-friendly 6.1in model.

Expect leaks to reveal further details in the lead-up to the official announcement, but as always, nothing will be confirmed until September.