iOS 11 'drains batteries in less than 96 minutes'

Users have also reported major performance issues after updating to Apple's latest version.

Apple users have reported seeing a drastic drop in application performance, as well as significantly faster battery drain after updating to iOS 11.

London-based mobile security firm Wandera recently analysed the battery performance of Apple's latest operating system, and found that an iPhone would completely empty in under 96 minutes. As a reference, it found that iOS 10 would typically last up to 240 minutes before needing a recharge.

"New functionality in iOS 11 could also be responsible for draining the life out of your phone," said Liarna La Porta, marketing manager at Wandera. "Animoji and iPhone X's FaceID hardware use face-scanning technology relying heavily on the camera which is a notorious battery sucker. The hardware enabling this advanced facial recognition in the iPhone X could be the reason there is such a dramatic difference in battery decay rate."

However, the firm advises against rolling back to iOS 10.3.3, as the security benefits of iOS 11 far outweigh the hit to the battery life, as intolerable as it may be.

Yet that's not the only problem plaguing iOS 11, as according to a number of angry Reddit posts, users are reporting frequent crashes or load failures on applications that were perfectly functional before the OS update.

Safari, Reddit, ESPN, Yahoo, Spotify, as well as native text and music apps are all reportedly suffering from performance issues, in some cases taking over a minute to load or becoming unresponsive entirely.

"Ever since I upgraded, launching apps is an absolute chore," said one user. "I never had a single issue with my 7+ before last night and now suddenly it's like this phone is stuck in quicksand."

Another user reported that the iPhone's volume buttons would become unresponsive when using AirPods, and that playing music through an external system, such as a car radio, would produce skips in songs or poor audio quality.

We've contacted Apple for comment on the issues, however it is likely that the company will release a fix in its next update.